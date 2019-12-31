SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Can you do a kickflip? Tony Hawk would like to see it.

Tony Hawk posed as Santa Claus and hit up all his hometown skate parks to shower skaters with holiday gifts. From skateboards to t-shirts, people across San Diego County were surprised to see that their secret Santa is actually pretty famous.

Tony Hawk teamed up with The Berrics and stopped throughout the county, including Solana Beach, Ocean Beach and Carmel Valley. Hawk ended the day at Door of Hope, which helps families experiencing homelessness.

Hawk shared the video the same week that he announced on social media that his mom, Nancy, had died from Alzheimer's.