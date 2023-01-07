You're invited to Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner; here's how to get tickets

The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is having their signature celebrity chef dinner on March 11.

The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends. A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the celebrity chefs fundraiser will include "world-class food" from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, plus the winner of Best Baker in America, Jackie Joseph.

The event will take place at The Olmsted from 6-10 p.m.

Discounted tickets for the event are now on sale for $150 per person and $1,500 per table of 10. Officials say ticket prices will increase after Jan. 9. To purchase tickets, please click here.

“We’re extremely grateful for the talented chefs lending their skills and support to our organization, which will benefit hundreds of students locally here in Louisville," Kim Holsclaw, managing director for the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, said.

Officials say during the event, guests will have the chance to chat with the chefs throughout the night. Attendees can also participate in live and silent auctions, including a 'Bourbon Pull' and 'Wheel of Chance' that help fundraise for Blessings in a Backpack.

A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the money raised during the event will be used to "provide nutritional food to school-aged children in Louisville – some who may otherwise not eat until they return to school on Monday."

“I am passionate about using my skills to help local kids, and this is naturally one of my favorite events of the year,” Ferguson said. “I hope people in our community will join us for some amazing food and fun as we help local students who need it the most.”

