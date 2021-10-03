Student-run thrift shop teaching kids entrepreneurship

Thrift the Drip was created, designed and run by students at The Buttafly School, a homeschool co-op connected to The Buttafly Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville hidden gem combines thrifting with entrepreneurship, and the thing that makes this so special is the people who run it.

You can't see it from the outside of Highland United Methodist Church - but inside, it's dripping with fashion thanks to a shop called Thrift the Drip. This student-run thrift store carries clothing for women, men and children as well as shoes and accessories.

"We have every accessory and clothing that you might need," said 12-year-old Nazari Reed, who works at the shop. Reed is a member of The Buttafly School, a homeschool co-op created by the nonprofit The Buttafly Center.

"The concept from the beginning to the end was the students of this school, and now they're running the store," said Buttafly Center executive director Tarsha Semakula.

As they developed their ideas the students handled everything - from getting donations to designing the layout of the store and the signs.

The kids are also getting a taste of entrepreneurship and early management experience - the current managers are 11 and 12 years old.

"If you want something, you got to work hard to get it," Reed said.

The Thrift the Drip store is located on the 3rd floor of Highland United Methodist Church on Cherokee Road. You can check out their latest offerings on Instagram.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

MORE WHAT'S RIGHT



Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.