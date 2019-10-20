LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers took to the streets of Louisville to help the city to become a little cleaner and greener.

City officials say nearly 9,000 residents took part in participating in the Brightside and Passport Health Plan’s Community-wide Cleanup.

About 120 groups helped in neighborhoods located in Chickasaw, Crescent Hill, areas in South Louisville and more.

Brightside says the event is biannual and say the next cleanup will take place in spring 2020.

If you’re looking to help Mother Earth before then, a community-wide tree planting event will happen on Nov. 2.

Officials say they hope to plant 150 trees during that event.

For more information, click here.

