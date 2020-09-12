Thorntons partners with Urban League for add-on to sports and learning center

The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in the West Louisville is getting a not-for-profit storefront in center set to open in early 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday the Louisville Urban League announced a new partnership with Thorntons for a not-for-profit storefront at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning center in the West Louisville.

According to a release, the project is designed to kick-start economic development and revitalization of this area of the company’s hometown city.

The storefront will be made into an exterior facing location of the facility and Thorntons will operate the store as a sustainable not-for-profit venture to give back to the West End.

Once the store opens, all proceeds from sales will be reinvested by the Louisville Urban League to promote equity and empowerment.

“This investment by Thorntons represents a truly significant opportunity for our community,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. “It encompasses workforce development, Black business development, and a new healthy amenity for a community that needs it. The Path Forward signers have asked for corporations to step up and invest in Black-led, Black-serving initiatives. This commitment from Thorntons represents the kind of investment we are looking for.”

This is a big deal! @ThorntonsLLC will:

1. Build out a new community convenience store

2. Bring a new amenity to the community that will be open seven days a week

3. Work to hire community members and train and move them through their career pipeline... — Louisville Urban League (@LouisvilleUL) December 9, 2020

Store Team Members will be hired from the community to serve the community, offering employment and professional development opportunities. The store will also serve as a local recruitment and training facility to increase access for the West End community to employment options across the Thorntons network.

“We are passionate about contributing to the progress and wellbeing of our communities and investing in programs that make a direct and current difference,” said Thorntons President and CEO Simon Richards. “We promised this summer that when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion we will be better and we will do better. Thorntons is proud to partner with the Louisville Urban League to achieve their vision and open our first not-for-profit community store serving West End residents, and to bring employment and equity to the community."

The store, set to open in early 2021, will be open to serve guests seven days a week bringing fresh food and convenience to an underserved community. Guests will enjoy hot fresh foods, beverages, snacking and fill-in grocery needs.

Thorntons says they will actively work with local Black-owned businesses to showcase their products and grow their businesses.

