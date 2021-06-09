Counseling center hosting garden tours to help pay for mental health therapy

A Louisville counseling center is hosting a house and garden tour to raise money for those who suffer from mental health challenges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mental health is a concern people are starting to talk about a little more. And along with conversations, there are treatments. However, sometimes those who need therapy simply can’t afford it. Prices can be upwards of $125 an hour.

But the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center is trying to ensure those who need help can get it - without stressing about the bill.

"When people come to see us, you can see the stress and strain in their face, you can hear it in their voice, you can even see it in how they walk," said Ken Fleming, the executive director at Kilgore Samaritan.

The counseling center is hosting a house and garden tour to raise money for those who suffer from mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and addiction. With this fundraiser, they’re planting the seed of hope with the goal of it growing into therapy sessions.

"If people don't face their challenges, from a mental perspective, things get bottled up," Fleming said.

For $35, you can visit four gardens and two houses. This year's event will be held on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase online through the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center website.

The fundraiser raises around $50,000 each year.

