The Fresh Market looks to open 2nd Louisville store at the Paddock Shops

The grocery store would occupy the building where Barnes & Noble once was.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grocery store chain is looking to open its second Louisville location in a popular shopping hub.

The Fresh Market, a North Carolina based company, has filed plans with the city to open a new store in the Paddock Shops. Its first Louisville location is located at 1805 Rudy Lane.

According to city documents, the grocery store would occupy the more than 39,000-square-foot space in the southwest corner of the shopping center located at 4001 Summit Plaza Drive.

The company plans to add a 1,325-square-foot dock to the back of the building as well.

The building was previously owned by Barnes & Noble.

It's unclear at this time when the grocery store is expected to open.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

