LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each day begins with a sunrise, our eternal sign of hope to get us through another day of coronavirus around us. Daylight reminds us of our new reality and it seems the sun's rise is the fast thing moving right now...

This time of year usually christens the city of Louisville as one of the premier spots to be our in country with visitors flocking to the Twin Spires for "The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" but the streets lie as empty spaces for now.

The prime hotels downtown sit closed, people are not partying in our palaces and the bourbon on Whiskey Row is surely not flowing.

Our sidewalks resemble canyons and our skyscrapers are wondering, will they keep working from home?

Across the river, "We Love Our City" in New Albany but that love is now tough love.

We only wish that the Old Capitol of Corydon, surrounded by those amazing redbuds, and our Grand Lady of the river, The Belle of Louisville, could talk. They both were here for the last pandemic, we'd ask them: St. Louis or Philadelphia?

We take this personally, what coronavirus is doing to lives, our lives, and our economy.

Remember that sunrise? Its comforting routine is the why in our hope.

Soon again, you'll be back and Possibility City will be waiting.

For this is just an intermission.

These amazing scenes of our home were captured by three WHAS11 photographers: Phil Dunaway, Paul Dunsford and Nick Goldring, who composed the original accompanying music.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





