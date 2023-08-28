One of the 'world's largest potluck events' is returning to Louisville

The Big Table is designed to bring people from all backgrounds together to share food and conversation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Start thinking of what dish you want to bring, because the Big Table is returning to Louisville this fall!

The Big Table is "one of the world's largest potluck events." It's designed to bring people from all backgrounds together to share food and conversation.

According to a news release, everyone who attends is asked to bring a dish, fruit, dessert or non-alcoholic drink to share with at least eight people. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish that reflects something about them or their family, along with a recipe card.

The event will be held at Iroquois Park on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“As a Certified Welcoming city, we are thrilled to celebrate Welcoming Month in September with exciting events like The Big Table, which brings people together from all walks of life to connect and celebrate the diversity of our community,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Tables, chairs, eating utensils and plates will be provided.

Event organizers said they're expecting around 2,000 people to attend.

“On the surface, it’s a simple potluck. The intention; however, is much deeper, hoping to create a space for Louisvillians of all beliefs and backgrounds to come together in order to connect, especially in a time when our society holds so many opposing points of view,” Cathy Berkey, executive director and co-creator of the Big Table, said.

Table Host volunteers will help seat participants and make sure tables consist of familiar and unfamiliar faces. Participants will be sat in tables of eight. Officials said roughly 250 Table Host volunteers are needed for this event.

“Its purpose is to build greater community connections,” Jud Hendrix, executive director of Interfaith Paths to Peace and co-creator of The Big Table, said. “We hope The Big Table will spur a variety of other creative events, like civic dinners and talking circles that face issues head-on, to weave in the fabric of our community.”



People who play an instrument are asked to bring it so there can be a post-dinner jam session.

Event organizers said registration is "strongly encouraged."

For more information and event registration, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.