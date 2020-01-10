TARC resumes downtown detour schedule, multiple stops will remain closed

All stops from 4th St. to 7th St. and from Muhammad Ali Blvd. to Market St. in downtown Louisville will remain closed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many TARC routes in downtown Louisville will be back to normal starting Thursday, according to a press release.

The transit service will resume its regular downtown detour schedule on Oct. 1; however, all stops from 4th St. to 7th St. and from Muhammad Ali Blvd. to Market St. will be closed.

The press release said this detour will be in place every day until further notice.

TARC said all other routes will operate on normal schedules. Passengers can go to the TARC website for the latest updates on detours and to find their nearest alternative stop.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer implemented a countywide curfew on Sept. 23 and lifted it on Sept. 28. On that day, Fischer said the traffic barriers downtown would be “assessed on a daily basis.”

Most of those barricades have since been removed, opening up traffic downtown.

