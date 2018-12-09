LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Help tag Monarch butterflies at the Louisville Zoo during Flutter Fest.

Some butterflies from Louisville have been found more than 1,500 miles away. Monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico and Southern California.

With the annual monarch butterfly migration approaching, you can help them on their way.

“We will tag about a thousand butterflies and we will release them that day as they go on their journey to Mexico, on their annual migration, and what's fun is that the tag allows us to track them on their journey and see who makes it and where they make it. Last year, we had about three that were tagged and made it all the way and we got reports about where they landed in Mexico,”

Not only will you be tagging butterflies, they'll also be education stations, arts, and crafts and a parade.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 WHAS-TV