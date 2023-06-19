Louisville Metro opens 2023 youth summer programs such as web design, film development

These programs will be offered for free at several community centers around Louisville this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many community centers in Louisville will offer free summer programs for children this summer.

The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) officially opens Louisville's 2023 summer youth programs on Tuesday, June 20.

The bulk of the programs are geared toward young people age 13 to 18.

Click here to find out which community centers will be offering summer programs. Programs vary at each community center.

Many of the programs are from OSHN's "Yes! Youth Engagement Services" division using $750,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

These programs will operate Sunday-Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2023 Summer Youth Programs offered through the Yes! Youth Engagement Services division:

Web design

Sports activities and training

Educational tutoring

Arts and film development

Life and relationship skills

Vocal and speech training

Debating skills

Writing and critical thinking skills

Shoe and clothes designing

Photography learning

DJ instructions

Financial literacy

Music instrument learning

Community service

Recreational outings

Self-identity

Entrepreneurship

Career choice exploration

All Yes! programs are focused on youth and/or violence reduction. These programs end on August 5, 2023.

OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities division will offer an additional program called "Mind, Body Soul", which offers traumatized young people age 10 to 18 a therapeutic program with counseling guidance that uses various art forms to help use self-expression to begin healing.

The Mind Body Soul program runs June 26 to Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will rotate from community centers in four neighborhoods. Click here for information on when and where the Mind Body Soul program will be offered throughout the week.

OSHN's Reimagine Network division will offer a learning lab using virtual technology to train young people on conflict resolution and avoidance.

Additional Reimagine programs include a cooking camp, gardening basics training and financial literacy learning.

All Reimagine programs are currently offered at community centers, the YMCA and the library. Click here for program details and registration information.

