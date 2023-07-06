Summer Beer Fest at Frazier returning to Louisville for third year

The Summer Beer Fest at Frazier will offer more than 200 specialty beers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Summer Beer Fest at Frazier is back for its third year!

After a successful debut behind the museum in 2021, and a relocation to Main Street last year, Summer Beer Fest at Frazier is back on Main Street.

According to a press release, the fest will have more than 200 specialty beers this year. There will be a variety of craft and specialty beers on tap, including over 80 local, regional, and out-of-state breweries.

In addition to the selection of standard craft and specialty beers, festivalgoers will have access to a selection of gluten-free/gluten-reduced beers, low-calorie IPAs, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers the release said. The fest will also offer non-alcoholic beverages.

Event officials said they will be releasing the list of breweries that will be represented at the fest soon.

During each half hour of this year’s fest, the Frazier will be giving away concert tickets to lucky festivalgoers! One winner will receive two tickets to Bourbon & Beyond 2023 and another winner will receive two tickets to Louder Than Life 2023.

“We’re working with our partner attractions here on Main Street, including Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory and Michter’s Distillery, to ensure a great experience for their guests and offer an incentive to stay here on Main,” Treinen said.

General admission tickets are $55; however, there's a discount being offered now until July 10 where you buy three tickets and get one free. For more information about this deal, please click here.

You can also purchase a Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. VIP admission ticket which includes an extra hour, access to the museum - with exhibitions, air conditioning and indoor plumbing - in addition to exclusive beers. Tickets are being sold now for $85.

The Summer Beer Fest will be on July 29, with general admission access from 5-9 p.m. and Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. VIP admission access from 4-9 p.m.

