'It feels amazing for us all to come back together': Community celebrates spirit of St. Patrick's Day during Highlands parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, the St. Patrick's Parade returned to the Highlands neighborhood.

Thousands of people gathered on Bardstown Road in the Highlands all celebrating for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. A lot of people say they're just happy to be back together and with their community.

"This is a celebration event of the Highlands and it's a can't miss event each year," Louisville resident Joe Hamilton said.

An Irish holiday flooding the streets of Louisville.

People across the city came out in droves to celebrate with each other for St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.

"I moved to Louisville like three years ago and I've never been. This is super fun," Taylor Bird, another Louisville resident, said.

The parade allowed for partiers of all ages to attend with different draws for every age group.

Joe Hamilton has been coming to the parade for 15 years. He says he's just happy to be with his neighbors again.

"It feels amazing for us all to come back together, that collective impact and sense of community. It's been greatly missed the last two years so I wouldn't miss this for anything," Hamilton said.

Partygoers say even with the snow Louisville saw the night before and the day's cold temperatures they're happy to be with each other to celebrate.

"Yeah I mean like maybe everyone is twice as excited because it's the first time in a couple of years so I'm happy to be here, I love Louisville and it's just a really good time. It's nice community," Bird said.

Some saying that they feel they're starting to gain that sense of normalcy again.

"It kind of feels like it's starting to go back to normal which is exciting," Emma Davis said.

"The last two years we've had challenging times so it's amazing to see us all come back together now and again, it's all about family and it's all about that collective energy," Hamilton said.

And as for the kids, well they seem to have one thing on their minds.

"Candy, candy, candy!"

