Louisville hosting 'Wilt Week' in honor of Officer Nickolas Wilt; Here's all the events happening

ST MATTHEWS, Ky. — The city of St. Matthews is hosting a week-long celebration honoring the strength and bravery of Officer Nickolas Wilt.

Wilt had only been with Louisville Metro Police for a few weeks when he ran towards the gunfire to save lives at Old National Bank. He was shot by the gunman in the process.

Over the past two months, Wilt has been in the hospital recovering and continues to show signs of improvement throughout his recovery, according to LMPD.

Members of the community are banding together to raise money for Wilt's recovery and medical bills. Event officials said the week will kick off on Aug. 1 at the St. Matthews Police National Night Out with donation collection booths.

The full list of scheduled events include:

Four Wheels for Wilt

When: Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. in the St. Matthews Gateway parking lot (Dee’s Parking Area).

About: Organized by various members of the Louisville Jeep community, attendees can register their Jeep and vote for Jeeps for $20. To participate in the event, please click here.

Family Fun Night

When: Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at The Arterburn in the St. Matthews Community Center.

About: The night will feature a scrimmage softball game called Battle of the Badges between first responders, a home run derby, face painting, inflatables, free family photos and a look at the silent auction items. In addition, there will be a donate to dine event for dinner where attendees can donate any amount for their meal, with 100% of donations benefiting Wilt.

For more information, please click here.

Two Wheels for Wilt

When: Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the St. Matthews Gateway Parking Lot (Dee’s Parking Area).

About: Organized by the Kentucky Motorcycle Association, attendees can register their bike for $20. To register your bike, please click here.

Hot Wheels for Wilt

When: Aug. 4th from 5-8 p.m. at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's parking lot.

About: Organized by the Willie Willhoite, a retired police officer, attendees can register their cars for $20. To register your car, please click here.

Officials said the money collected from all the events will be presented to Wilt and family on Aug. 5 at the St. Matthews Potato Festival.

