Louisville CEO going on 125-mile bike ride to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many of us are sound asleep Saturday morning, a Louisville man will be up before the sun and hopping on his bike for a good cause.

John Allgeier, the CEO of Southern Vintage, is going to go on a 125-mile bike ride through the Parklands. He's planning to start his ride at 3 a.m. and he expects it will take around seven or eight hours.

Along the way, he's taking sponsorships for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (RMHCK).

"It's really cool to see where that money goes," he said.

RMHCK helps provide things like laundry supplies, dinners and places to stay for families while their children are in the hospital or are receiving vital medical care.

"You're making a difference in someone's life that doesn't even know you," Allgeier said.

He's hoping to raise at least $20,000 by the end of his ride on Saturday.

You can find more information on how to donate here. All donors will also be entered into a giveaway to win a custom table created by Southern Vintage.

