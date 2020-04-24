LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the coronavirus pandemic persists, needs in our community continue to grow. Southeast Christian Church is hosting another food drive to help meet some of those needs. The food drive will support local food banks who are stretched thin due to more need and fewer donations. For this drive, Southeast is asking for donations of non-perishable food items.

Here’s a list of the items the church is asking for:

Peanut butter

Pasta and pasta sauce

Macaroni and cheese

Canned meat

Rice

Canned vegetables and fruit

Dry breakfast items

Any other non-perishable foods

If you’d like to donate, visit any of Southeast’s locations and pop your trunk. A volunteer will take your donation and give you a receipt.

The food drive will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and on Monday, April 27 at the church’s 10 locations.

In March, the church hosted a food and medical supply drive to serve food banks and hospitals in the area. You can find more information on other ways Southeast is helping the community during this pandemic by visiting their COVID-19 page.

Southeast Christian Church locations

Blankenbaker Campus

920 Blankenbaker Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40243

Indiana Campus

1309 Charlestown New Albany Rd

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Crestwood Campus

6201 Crestwood Station

Crestwood, KY 40014

Southwest Campus

8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd

Louisville, KY 40258

La Grange Campus

410 South 1st Street

La Grange, KY 40031

Elizabethtown Campus

600 N Dixie Ave

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

River Valley Campus

12650 W Highway 42

Prospect, KY 40059

Chapel in the Woods Campus

1407 Moser Rd

Louisville, KY 40299

Shelby County Campus

196 Midland Blvd

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Bullitt County Campus

6925 Highway 44 E

Mt Washington, KY 40047

