LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the coronavirus pandemic persists, needs in our community continue to grow. Southeast Christian Church is hosting another food drive to help meet some of those needs. The food drive will support local food banks who are stretched thin due to more need and fewer donations. For this drive, Southeast is asking for donations of non-perishable food items.
Here’s a list of the items the church is asking for:
- Peanut butter
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Macaroni and cheese
- Canned meat
- Rice
- Canned vegetables and fruit
- Dry breakfast items
- Any other non-perishable foods
If you’d like to donate, visit any of Southeast’s locations and pop your trunk. A volunteer will take your donation and give you a receipt.
The food drive will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and on Monday, April 27 at the church’s 10 locations.
RELATED: UPS donates nearly $300,000 to local non-profits combating COVID-19
In March, the church hosted a food and medical supply drive to serve food banks and hospitals in the area. You can find more information on other ways Southeast is helping the community during this pandemic by visiting their COVID-19 page.
Southeast Christian Church locations
Blankenbaker Campus
920 Blankenbaker Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40243
Indiana Campus
1309 Charlestown New Albany Rd
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Crestwood Campus
6201 Crestwood Station
Crestwood, KY 40014
Southwest Campus
8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd
Louisville, KY 40258
La Grange Campus
410 South 1st Street
La Grange, KY 40031
Elizabethtown Campus
600 N Dixie Ave
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
River Valley Campus
12650 W Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059
Chapel in the Woods Campus
1407 Moser Rd
Louisville, KY 40299
Shelby County Campus
196 Midland Blvd
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Bullitt County Campus
6925 Highway 44 E
Mt Washington, KY 40047
MORE FROM WHAS11:
- Nail salon installs plexiglass guards while awaiting permission to reopen
- Having vivid dreams during the pandemic? There's a reason behind them
- Should you wipe down your groceries? What you can do when you bring them home
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.