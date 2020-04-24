LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the coronavirus pandemic persists, needs in our community continue to grow. Southeast Christian Church is hosting another food drive to help meet some of those needs. The food drive will support local food banks who are stretched thin due to more need and fewer donations. For this drive, Southeast is asking for donations of non-perishable food items.

Here’s a list of the items the church is asking for:

  • Peanut butter
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Canned meat
  • Rice
  • Canned vegetables and fruit
  • Dry breakfast items
  • Any other non-perishable foods

If you’d like to donate, visit any of Southeast’s locations and pop your trunk. A volunteer will take your donation and give you a receipt.

The food drive will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and on Monday, April 27 at the church’s 10 locations.

RELATED: UPS donates nearly $300,000 to local non-profits combating COVID-19

In March, the church hosted a food and medical supply drive to serve food banks and hospitals in the area. You can find more information on other ways Southeast is helping the community during this pandemic by visiting their COVID-19 page.

Southeast Christian Church locations

Blankenbaker Campus
920 Blankenbaker Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40243

Indiana Campus
1309 Charlestown New Albany Rd
Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Crestwood Campus
6201 Crestwood Station
Crestwood, KY 40014

Southwest Campus
8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd
Louisville, KY 40258

La Grange Campus
410 South 1st Street
La Grange, KY 40031

Elizabethtown Campus
600 N Dixie Ave
Elizabethtown, KY 42701

River Valley Campus
12650 W Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059

Chapel in the Woods Campus
1407 Moser Rd
Louisville, KY 40299

Shelby County Campus
196 Midland Blvd
Shelbyville, KY 40065

Bullitt County Campus
6925 Highway 44 E
Mt Washington, KY 40047

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.