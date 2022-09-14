'This is a great help': SOS International welcomes Give for Good Louisville 2022 with pep rally

SOS is a global organization that works to address health disparities in Louisville by supporting the delivery of education, medical care and social services.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SOS International kicked off Give for Good Louisville with a pep rally at their headquarters Wednesday.

SOS is a global organization that works to address health disparities in Louisville by supporting the delivery of education, medical care and social services.

Event organizers said the hope is to show people why SOS is worthy of people's support.

"This is a great help as far as the gauge a whole lot of disposable items, the gloves, toothbrushes, that we use," Rodshay Brooks, a teacher with the dental program at Central High School, said. "That our students are able to see those things we are not able to buy with our school budget."

Give for Good Louisville is the largest day of online giving in Louisville and is hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville.

To donate, visit the "Give for Good" website and search for the nonprofit you want to support. If you don't have a specific organization in mind, you can also search by causes you support.

