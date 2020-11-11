Kentucky woman putting together Christmas shoeboxes for foster children

Marta Faulkner said the project isn't just about the physical gifts - it's about making sure every child feels loved this Christmas.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, particularly considering everything that has happened in 2020. A woman in Hardin County, Ky. is refusing to let the coronavirus pandemic keep her from her passion project, and she hopes the community will come together to help her again this year.

For the last several years, Marta Faulker has put together hundreds of Christmas shoeboxes for children in foster care through the Shoebox Christmas for Fosters project.

"Every Christmas should be special for children. That's what Christmas is about," Faulkner said.

The boxes are filled with simple things like books, toys, blankets, shoes and toiletries - seemingly small gifts that can make a big impact. The items in the shoeboxes are either donated by the community or purchased by Faulkner herself.

She said the project is about showing love to kids who really need it and letting them know that someone is thinking about them this Christmas.

"It makes me cry, it warms my heart to see the joy on their faces," she said.

This year, Faulkner is taking items to the Pritchard Community Center for their annual Christmas party. She is accepting donations of items as well as monetary donations through Dec. 4.

To learn more about the program and how you can get involved, you can send an email to Marta Faulkner or visit the Shoebox Christmas Facebook page.

