LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of students at the Academy at Shawnee took time away from the books this weekend to give back to the community.

The students filled 100 bags of with socks, hats, snacks and other items to give to the homeless.

Students at the Academy at Shawnee prepare items to give to Louisville's homeless.

Academy at Shawnee

The bags were passed out to the homeless throughout downtown Louisville.

Academy at Shawnee teacher Jaime Whitaker called Sunday's event a success.

Academy at Shawnee

This is the second year for their homeless outreach initiative.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.