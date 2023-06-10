Hip-hop play passes history knowledge, Greek mythology to Shawnee students

"Hip-Hop Herc" is a modern retelling of the Greek epic framed with rap battles at a block party.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the Looking for Lilith Theatre Company, Morgan Younge wrote and directed "Hip-Hop Herc."

It's a modern retelling of the Greek epic framed with rap battles at a block party.

This year, Younge taught it at Jefferson County Public School's (JCPS) satellite office at Shawnee. The lessons intertwine mythology with hip-hop history and fundamentals.

"I hope they take [the lessons] and continue to grow. Not just musically or theatrically, but just as people—independent individuals," Younge said.

The free camp over fall break helped families while school was out. Throughout the week, Younge's students developed confidence and memorization.

The entire camp submitted raps for the climatic battle between Hercules and Cerberus, the three-headed hound of the Underworld.

Zorie Rogers-Johnson, the student playing Athena, said "it was really fun to write and hear some other people's ideas to help me if I need help."

"We also zhuzh-up the costumes from the first time," Younge said. "So the kids have a lot of creative control. And it gives them a safe place to come and do something fun with their break instead of just being on screens and things like that."

Immanuel Legion is one of those kids taking a break from the screen and moving onto the stage. He plays Hercules—also known as Herc. The role taught him some personal responsibility.

"I get this from Miss Morgan," he explained. "You gotta take things seriously unless it's not gonna be done."

Although Younge taught her students well over the week, Legion brought his own experience to the character.

"I have a big heart because of every lesson I went through," he said. "Because of my mother and all my family."

A heart full of strength, more than enough to play the Herculean man on stage.

"Things aren't covered up or hidden from kids as much anymore," Younge said, reflecting on the weeklong camp. "So if I can give a little bit, spark that confidence in a student -- that's good enough for me."

Friends-and-family were invited to see this year's "Hip-Hop Herc" premiere at the camp on Friday. Everyone else can catch the play at 3:00 p.m. on the Fund for the Arts Stage at the St. James Court Art Show.

