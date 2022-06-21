'It opens nature to all': Sensory Garden opens at Bernheim Forest

The garden is a revitalization of an existing space of stone beds near the Education Center and the Silos.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to make the park more enjoyable to all, the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest announced the opening of its new Sensory Garden.

The garden is a revitalization of an existing space of stone beds near the Education Center and the Silos according to a press release.

“The spirit that guided Bernheim’s team in creating the Sensory Garden is closely aligned with Bernheim’s mission of connecting people with nature, which includes an obligation to provide diversity, inclusion, and accessibility for all species – plant, animal, and human,” said Dr. Mark K. Wourms, executive director of Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.

“The sensory garden makes a difference in the quality of life for people who are blind or visually impaired by enchanting and engaging the senses,” said Michele Brown, executive director of the Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation. “It opens nature to all.”

Features include:

Interpretive signage including pictograph and Braille components to describe the garden features

Plants with tactile qualities in the Touch space

Quiet space

Sound features

Seating with meaning

