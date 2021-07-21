Volunteers help pack backpacks filled with donated school supplies

The backpacks will be given to the Home of the Innocents to make sure every student has the supplies they need to succeed at school this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The upcoming school year starts soon and every kid heading back to the classroom will need supplies. Many students don't have the resources to pay for their own school supplies, which is where organizations like Home of the Innocents come in.

The Louisville nonprofit is asking the community for donations of school supplies so every student will have the tools they need to succeed this year. Home of the Innocents operates residential facilities for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected.

"That's what we're here for. We're here to meet the needs of all these kids who came to nothing," said Julie Spry, the director of outreach for Home of the Innocents.

Volunteers gathered to fill backpacks with these supplies - from glue sticks to crayons to folders and more.

"I think the volunteer community here in Louisville is so strong," said Zachary Gardner, who showed up to volunteer with the supply drive.

While the organization has received some donations, their resources are still limited. Spry hopes they'll receive more supplies before the school year begins.

"Having the community show up for us, whether they're donating just one pencil or an entire backpack filled with supplies, it helps us to ensure we meet the needs of every single child and family we serve," Spry said.

WHAS11 is partnering with Class Act Federal Credit Union to help with the school supply drive.

You can donate online by shopping on this Amazon wish list and when you shop on this link, your donations will be shipped directly to the Home of the Innocents.

If you want to make your donation in person, you can drop off supplies at any of these Class Act Federal Credit Union locations:

Main Branch

3620 Fern Valley Rd.

Louisville, KY 40219

UofL Branch

331 Cardinal Blvd

Louisville, KY 40208

East Branch

3711 Diann Marie Rd

Louisville, KY 40241

