Savor the Season | Bernheim brings vibes to summer vacation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bernheim Forest is bringing all the vibes with their new summer series.
Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer is supposed to help people see their backyards in a new light. From creating an edible garden to understanding how to keep native pollinator plants, Bernheim will be educating participants through July and August according to a press release.
The series has four different events:
Bernheim’s Edible Garden: Sustainable Solutions for You to Try at Home
- July 15
- Noon to 1 p.m.
Climate-resilient Gardening Takeaways
- July 23
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
From Root to Record: Exploring Bernheim’s Collections Through Plant Records
- Aug. 12
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Drumming for everybody at the Spirit Nest
- Aug. 27
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
To participate in Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer you can register for the events here. On-site tickets will not be available and space is limited.
The cost for Bernheim members for the five events is $75 or $20 for a single event. Non-members will pay $85 for the events and $25 for a single program.
Other events Bernheim is hosting this summer include:
Sunday Nature Hike
- July 3 and 17
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members
Birding for Beginners
- July 9
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Costs $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
Full “Thunder” Super Moon Hike
- July 13
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Costs $12 for members and $15 for non-members.
Mellow Morning Stroll
- July 20
- 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.