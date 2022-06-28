x
Savor the Season | Bernheim brings vibes to summer vacation

Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer is supposed to help people see their backyards in a new light.
Credit: Alyssa Newton - WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bernheim Forest is bringing all the vibes with their new summer series.

Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer is supposed to help people see their backyards in a new light. From creating an edible garden to understanding how to keep native pollinator plants, Bernheim will be educating participants through July and August according to a press release.

The series has four different events:

Bernheim’s Edible Garden: Sustainable Solutions for You to Try at Home

  • July 15
  • Noon to 1 p.m.

Climate-resilient Gardening Takeaways

  • July 23
  • 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

From Root to Record: Exploring Bernheim’s Collections Through Plant Records

  • Aug. 12
  • 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Drumming for everybody at the Spirit Nest

  • Aug. 27
  • 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

To participate in Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer you can register for the events here. On-site tickets will not be available and space is limited. 

The cost for Bernheim members for the five events is $75 or $20 for a single event. Non-members will pay $85 for the events and $25 for a single program.

Other events Bernheim is hosting this summer include:

Sunday Nature Hike

  • July 3 and 17
  • 10 a.m. to noon
  • Costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members

Birding for Beginners

  • July 9
  • 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • Costs $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Full “Thunder” Super Moon Hike

  • July 13
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Costs $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

Mellow Morning Stroll

  • July 20
  • 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members.

