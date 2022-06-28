Savor the Season | Bernheim brings vibes to summer vacation

Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer is supposed to help people see their backyards in a new light.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bernheim Forest is bringing all the vibes with their new summer series.

Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer is supposed to help people see their backyards in a new light. From creating an edible garden to understanding how to keep native pollinator plants, Bernheim will be educating participants through July and August according to a press release.

The series has four different events:

Bernheim’s Edible Garden: Sustainable Solutions for You to Try at Home

July 15

Noon to 1 p.m.

Climate-resilient Gardening Takeaways

July 23

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

From Root to Record: Exploring Bernheim’s Collections Through Plant Records

Aug. 12

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Drumming for everybody at the Spirit Nest

Aug. 27

10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

To participate in Savor the Season: Positive Vibes for Summer you can register for the events here. On-site tickets will not be available and space is limited.

The cost for Bernheim members for the five events is $75 or $20 for a single event. Non-members will pay $85 for the events and $25 for a single program.

Other events Bernheim is hosting this summer include:

Sunday Nature Hike

July 3 and 17

10 a.m. to noon

Costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members

Birding for Beginners

July 9

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Costs $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Full “Thunder” Super Moon Hike

July 13

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Costs $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

Mellow Morning Stroll

July 20

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.