'Santa Walt,' known for bringing Christmas to Kentuckiana, dies

The announcement of Walt Queen's passing was made on Facebook Wednesday morning. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man known for bringing Christmas joy to Kentuckiana for decades has died, according to a statement shared on social media.

Walt Queen, better known as "Santa Walt," was diagnosed with a rare and terminal cancer called soft tissue sarcoma in December 2021. In March, an update posted to his Facebook page said he had received some "difficult news" regarding his health.

Then on April 27, a user identified as "Elf Whitney" shared a heartbreaking update:

"This is quite possibly the hardest post I will be making, but I wanted to let everyone who knew and loved Santa Walt know that he passed away peacefully early this morning," the post reads.

Walt's family has asked for space and privacy as they mourn his loss.

Over the years, WHAS11 has shared Walt's story - full of tragedy, forgiveness and holiday spirit.

On August 10, 1989. Walt's two oldest daughters, Jill and Jackie, were headed home when a truck lost its load of junk cars on I-65 along Hospital Curve. Walt’s two girls and a Louisville nurse took a direct hit. They never made it home.

A year later, he’d even forgive the man responsible for their deaths, asking he not be sent to prison - a request the judge granted.

In January 2022, as he underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments for his cancer, Walt made the tough decision to shave off his iconic white beard. When we talked to him then, he was at peace with his future.

"If I don’t make it here, I’m going to make it [to heaven] and that’s where my girls are, and they’re going to be the first to greet me and say, 'Dad, we’ve been waiting,'" Queen said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.