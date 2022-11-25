Salvation Army touchless Red Kettle campaign will triple donations up to $45K

From Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, Angel Donors will triple any TipTap donations up to $45,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting on Black Friday running through Dec. 1, any donations made to the Salvation Army's touchless giving devices will be automatically tripled, thanks to several anonymous donors.

Donors can now give a set amount of $5, $10 or $20 with just a tap of their mobile phone, smart watch, or any credit card set up for contactless payments at the Salvation Army's TipTap donation sites across central Indiana.

"TipTap has given us a wonderful and secure new option for giving at the Red Kettle," said Major Rachel Stouder, area commander for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana. "We're so excited that our Angel Donors are tripling these gifts for an entire week and hope that this encourages shoppers to give a little more to make an even bigger impact in our community," Stouder said.

The annual Red Kettle campaign has a goal of raising $3.4 million.

Bell ringers began soliciting donations outside Walmart and Sam's Club stores on Nov. 19. Beginning on Black Friday, they will be outside area Kroger stores.