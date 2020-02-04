NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Salvation Army has had to shut down its thrift stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the organization is not slowing down in helping the community.

For three weeks the Salvation Army in New Albany has been delivering food at no cost to those in quarantine. Dozens of boxes packed with food filled the building Thursday, and those with the organization say the number of neighbors in need just keeps climbing.

“Last week we helped 233 people and we're already on pace for this week to exceed that,” said Catherine Fitzgerald, corps officer for New Albany’s Salvation Army. "We're getting a lot of first-time requests. People that have never needed food help before."

Fitzgerald says she's working hard to keep the shelves stocked

"We're significantly increasing how much food we're giving. We're really trying to give them two full weeks of food. Breakfast, lunch, dinner food, all of it,” said Fitzgerald.

That includes meat, milk, fresh fruit and even oils, according to Fitzgerald. But even with demand for food increasing, the Salvation Army is not asking for volunteers.

"We're trying to limit how many people are in our building so much,” said Fitzgerald.

But they are asking for financial donations to help fund their services.

“It gives us the most flexibility and all financial donations are being matched right now,” said Fitzgerald.

She says through all the unknowns, the community’s response to this crisis is giving her a bit of hope.

"Yes everything is volatile we don't know what’s going to happen,” she said. “But we know what we need to do. We see the needs, we're ready to respond to them. As a community, not just as an organization. I see that happening around me and it gives me a lot of hope and just assurance that yeah we're going to get through this, and we're going to get through it together."

Donations can be made with “Covid-19” in the memo line to the salvation army office at 2300 Green Valley Rd or online here.

