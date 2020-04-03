LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with the Salvation Army show up when people need help. You often hear about them helping people who have lost everything and find a place to stay in their time of need.

The international non-profit has five locations across Kentuckiana providing anything from household stability to veteran service to anybody who walks through their doors.

Now the Louisville branch Salvation Army can provide support on the go with a mobile unit which goes where the need is.

And it’s usually packed with food and drinks for survivors and first responders.

"How important is it to be able to be on the scene when you can? Critical because you have people who have no electricity, they can’t get gasoline for their cars so if you can get as close as you can to the people who have the greatest need that’s where a vehicle like this comes into play," Director of Community Relations, David Yarmuth said.

Whether it’s responding to a hurricane, tornado and a house fire. Volunteers help with physical, financial and emotional needs.

"The restoration of hope that’s what the Salvation Army does, it restores hope whether it’s with disaster or folks that are facing homelessness or people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. These are people who are in their darkest hour," Yarmuth said.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army have helped people during all kinds of disasters from local flooding to 9/11.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army, click here.

