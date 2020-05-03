LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after an F-3 tornado ravaged parts of the Nashville area and Middle Tennessee leaving dozens dead in its wake and thousands without power, The Salvation Army of Louisville announced they will join the relief effort.

According to a Salvation Army spokesperson, the Louisville Command Area will send a mobile unit as well as a team of three from their staff to assist in the relief.

The team from Louisville is expected to spend up to 14 days on-site both serving meals and drinks from the canteen and providing spiritual care and counseling to survivors and first responders alike.

While many try to donate clothes to the Salvation Army, officials said monetary donations are the best way to help.

"The reason we ask for monetary donation is then we can purchase exactly what we need on the ground there," Salvation Army area commander Major Roy Williams said in an interview with WHAS11 Wednesday.

The team hits the road at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

