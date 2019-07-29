LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kids who love bright lights and have a passion for acting, Sacred Heart School for the Arts is holding open auditions for dancers for their upcoming production of The Nutcracker.

Dancers must be at least 5-years-old and no older than 18-years-old with at least one year of ballet training.

The audition dates will take place on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Angela Hall on Lexington Road.

The audition times vary by age and you must register beforehand.

For more information visit, https://shsa.shslou.org/

