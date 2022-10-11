Roots 101 African-American Museum's newsest exhibit honors civil war veterans

The new exhibit called "We Fought For Our Freedom" is a series of photos that showcases 10 former enslaved men that fought with the Union.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Roots 101 Museum is helping recognize African-American veterans who fought in the civil war.

The new exhibit called "We Fought For Our Freedom" is a series of photos that showcases 10 former enslaved men that fought with the Union Army's 108th U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment.

All the men were enslaved in counties surrounding the Louisville area and had escaped.

The group joined the union and was stationed as guards at a confederate prisoner-of-war camp in Rock Island.

"And what we've done is my staff at Reckoning, Inc, has researched every one of these soldiers found out where they were enslaved, who their family was...and created family trees that extend down to near present times," Executive Director Dan Gediman said.

Under each photograph is a QR code that will take you to that particular soldier's family tree.

The exhibit will run through Dec. 31. To access the database, click here.

