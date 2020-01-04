LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Better days may be ahead, but right now bills are due. Since the coronavirus pandemic started leaders in some cities and states have asked landlords to hold off collecting rent.

Some utility companies and banks reached out to customers directly to let them know they will waive late fees. Utility companies also said they won't be disconnecting service during the pandemic.

If you haven't done this already, it's recommended that you reach out immediately to your mortgage lender, student loan service or utility provider to see what's available.

The bottom line is that you need to take action to seek certain forms of relief and a phone call or email could help you in the long haul.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on March 25 that included suspending evictions. It doesn't mean you can skip out on paying bills and rent.

Here are some organizations in Kentucky that could help you financially

Consumers Louisville, Jefferson Co.

The One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund will provide flexible funding resources for rental assistance, childcare assistance, transportation aid, food access, utility assistance and other support as determined, via $1,000 payments to eligible households.

Funds will also be made available to community-based organizations that are being hit hard by the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to donate to the fund click here.

Utilities

LG&E, KU, Duke Energy and ODP will suspend disconnects through May 1 for those who are having difficulty making payments on time. They will work with customers on payment arrangements, and they will continue to serve customers through home visits when necessary.

Homeowners

Numerous mortgage lenders have said they are willing to work with distressed borrowers, including potentially suspending or reducing payments.

Contact them immediately to find out about your options.

GOVERNMENT HELP

Yes, the government is delivering one-time payments to adults but those are still weeks away.

Evelyn Zohlen, a certified financial planner and chair of the Financial Planning Association, urges people to use that money for needs not wants. If you are not in need, consider dropping that money into an emergency savings fund as anyone's economic picture can change quickly.

Apply for Unemployment

Thousands of people in Kentucky and Indiana are without jobs after businesses were forced to shut down to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

If you need to apply for unemployment benefits during this uncertain time, you can do it easily online.

Small businesses

Organizations and U.S. Small Business Administration is providing disaster-assistance loans to small business owners who qualify and were affected by the pandemic.

Louisville mayor announces loan program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

Here's how small business owners in Kentuckiana can apply for financial help during coronavirus pandemic

Other companies waiving fees through May

