LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a new way to help people in need this holiday season – and it involves a little healthy competition.

This year, the Salvation Army is taking the Red Kettle Campaign one step further and issuing a Red Kettle Challenge to the community. You and your company, school, club, or church can get your own kettle and ring the bell where, when and however you want. Volunteer “Kettle Captains” will take the lead in inspiring and sharing the kettle in their group.

The funds raised by the Red Kettle Challenge will provide supportive and rapid rehousing for local families who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness. Through the Salvation Army’s programs, these individuals are actively working their way into stable housing.

“The Red Kettle is a sign of Christmas, but what many people don’t realize is the funds raised directly affect the number of people we can then serve all year long,” said Major Roy Williams, Louisville Area Commander for the Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Challenge runs from October 24 and December 31 and when someone accepts the challenge, they are provided with 50 fast and fun ways to fill their kettle. In addition to the physical kettle, each team will have an online “kettle” set up by Salvation Army staff and that link can be shared with family, friends, vendors, customers, or anyone else that wants to help support them.

At the end of the challenge, the top teams are rewarded with bragging rights, publicity, a Red Kettle Challenge Award, and gift incentives.

There is an information meeting for the Red Kettle Challenge on Thursday, October 24 at the Salvation Army at 911 S. Brooke Street from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will be refreshments, door prizes, a presentation, question and answer session, t-shirts, and more.

To RSVP, contact Kelly Hutchinson at 502-671-4918 or kelly.hutchinson@uss.salvationarmy.org. You can learn more about the Salvation Army on their website.

