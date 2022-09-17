Louisville hosts 37th Annual Recovery Rally to raise awareness for recovery community

The rally is an opportunity for people to celebrate new beginnings with those who are in recovery from substance use disorder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People Advocating Recovery (PAR) Louisville is hosting the 17th Annual Recovery Rally at the UofL Quad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Organizers whey will gather with area residents, students, city and business leaders and other behavioral health organizations to celebrate the 33rd National Recovery Month and raise awareness for the local recovery community.

The rally is an opportunity for people to celebrate new beginnings with those who are in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).

The free event includes a DJ, live music, resource tables and family activities like face painting, balloon art and a bubble station.

Goobers Friends will host a short program for the children in attendance and everyone will take part in a “Recovery Countdown,” celebrating the lives of those who have sustained long-term recovery.

At the end of the rally, residents will experience a butterfly release ceremony to honor and commemorate the 2,250 Kentuckians whose lives were taken by drug overdose in 2020 and 2021.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the KY Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment or call SAMHSA at 800-662-HELP (800-662-4357).

