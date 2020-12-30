Volunteers stitch blankets for children in Louisville

Many children are taken out of abusive homes without any possessions. A blanket from Project Linus helps provide "a sense of security."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blankets seem like a simple gift, but for many children in Kentucky, a blanket can become a prized possession.

Volunteers at Project Linus work year-round stitching blankets and afghans for children.

"This year in particular it's very important that we get these blankets," said Marsha Drescher, the coordinator for the Louisville Metro chapter of Project Linus. She said this last year has been rough for everyone and in 2019, Louisville was the number one city in the nation for reported child abuse.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 23 out of every 1,000 children in Kentucky suffered some type of abuse.

Drescher said many children are taken out of homes without any possessions. When they go to a local agency, they are allowed to pick out a blanket from Project Linus.

"We like to say it gives them a warm hug and a sense of security," she said.

Thank you letters from children who receive the blankets are proof of the impact the organization has. Children talk about how the blankets changed their hearts, whether they received one recently or several years ago.

Volunteers are the fabric that keeps the organization going, and Drescher said they're desperately needed in Louisville.

"It's just something that provides so many opportunities to provide good work," Drescher said. For more information on how to volunteer for Project Linus, visit their website.

Since 2013, Project Linus has donated more than 10,000 blankets. Children's Hospital, CAP and Build-A-Bed are three places that get blankets from Project Linus.

The organization is always accepting donations, but Drescher said they're specifically looking for fabric in neutral colors.

There are four drop-off locations in the Louisville area, including sites in Fern Creek and Mt. Washington. Click here for a full list of Project Linus chapters in Kentucky and drop-off locations.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

