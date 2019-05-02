LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a one-of-a-kind program using dance to help veterans and families cope with PTSD and brain injuries.

On February 5, a series called Dancing Well: The Soldier Project kicks off for its 6th year. The event features live music, small group interactions and a dance caller to lead you through simple dances tailored to your needs.

Veterans are welcome to bring loved ones or come alone and be partnered with volunteers. Families can also come without their veterans.

It's free and goes from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from now until April 9 in Louisville.

In order to pre-register contact Deborah Denefeld at 502-889-6584 or deborah@dancingwell.org.

To join as a volunteer, visit the Dancing Well Facebook page or website.

