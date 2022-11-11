Cut above the competition: Group of Kentucky meat-cutters compete for $25K

They will all hit the ice rink at Iceland Sports Complex next week to compete in the first round of the 'Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen area butchers are hitting the ice rink at Iceland Sports Complex next week. Except, they won't be on skates.

15 professional meat-cutters from around Kentucky are competing on the ice in the first round of the 'Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.'

Officials say each participant receives 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time.

Top scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2022 national competition. The semi-finals and final competition will be hosted in March.

The winner of the national competition will receive a grand prize of $25,000 and will be crowned 'Meat Cutter of the Year.'

Officials say the meat-cutters participating are meat-cutters from Texas Roadhouse's across Kentucky. The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to "recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat-cutters."

“It's really an art,” Dustin Scarberry, Texas Roadhouse product coach, said. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.