Local community group hosts prayer event for those grieving this Mother's Day weekend

The group "Prayer Changes Things" brought in produce, books, journals and even therapists to provide support for people who lost their mothers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate those moms, grandmas, and mother figures in our lives.

It can also be a tough day for those who those who are missing their mothers.

“It’s hard for me to celebrate my mom when I knew people beside me will never have their mom,” Cherrie Vaughn said.

Vaughn is part of the group Prayer Changes Things. This Mother’s Day weekend she organized an event to give back and pray for those who are missing their mothers.

She partnered with groups like Produce and More and Wiltshire Pantry to bring produce, meals, books, journals and feminine hygiene products to the event, which was near the Kroger on 28th and Broadway.

The group Therapists for Protester Wellness also was on site, offering counseling to people who wanted to take advantage.

Vaughn knows she can’t make the pain go away for those grieving but wants to help by praying and invited the community to come out and pray too.

“I made a post on social media saying hey give us some names how can we pray for you and so many people were saying my mom is fighting COVID, my mom is in hospice. How do you deal with that?” Vaughn said. “I don’t know how to fix it, so I’m just like let’s stand in the gap.”

This group has also had prayer events like this for Breonna Taylor.

