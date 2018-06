LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the last 44 years, residents of the city’s Portland neighborhood have gathered together every summer to celebrate the Portland Festival.

The 2-day event kicked off Friday.

It started in 1974 as the Portland Family Reunion and has evolved to a non-profit event raising money for the neighborhood.

From carnival-style rides to good music, those in attendance say it’s all about family, friends and celebrating the community.

