Portland community learns violence and suicide prevention training

Among topics learned included mobilizing the neighborhood against gun violence, stopping wounds from bleeding and how to safely handle firearms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) and the WhitneyStrong Organization brought violence and suicide prevention training to the Portland neighborhood.

On Saturday, participants learned how to proactively mobilize neighborhoods against gun violence and how to stop a gun or knife wound from bleeding.

They were also taught mental health consequences of violence and how to safely handle firearms.

"These are real life practical skills that can make a difference now," Whitney Austin, with the WhitneyStrong Organization, said.

Attendees received an official save-a-life kit, which includes a variety of high quality first aid supplies. They were also given gun safety kits, including a gun lock and a journal.

"It's a great group of engaged people from the community here," Austin said. "We just hope we can continue to multiply and get more and more people educated."

