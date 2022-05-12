3 Louisville pools set to open this summer, offer free swim club

The pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Saturdays and the pools will be closed one day a week for maintenance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Memorial Day weekend is about to get a little more exciting this year.

Louisville Parks and Recreation are opening the Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley pools that weekend on May 28, according to a press release. The pools’ regular schedule weekday and weekend schedule will run until Aug. 7. From Aug. 7 to Sept. 5 the pools will only be open on the weekends.

The pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Saturdays and the pools will be closed one day a week for maintenance. Fairdale will be closed Mondays, Algonquin will be closed Tuesdays and Sun Valley will be closed Wednesdays. According to the release, the daily cost is $3 for those 13 and older, and $2 for those 12 and under.

Acting Director of Louisville Parks and Recreation, Margaret Brosko said Parks and Recreation is excited to get swim season underway.

“We also want to stress the need for lifeguards. We have increased the hourly wage for seasonal lifeguards to $15.15 per hour and are offering free training classes to those who commit to working through the summer season,” said Brosko.

A lifeguard training session is scheduled May 16 through May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center.

Those ages 12-15 will be able to participate in a Junior Lifeguard Club and it will run from June 15 through Aug. 5. All the pools will offer this club from 10 a.m. to noon. Algonquin’s club will be on Wednesdays, Fairdale’s club will be on Thursdays and Sun Valley’s will be on Fridays according to the release.

The Algonquin pool will also offer Aqua Zumba hosted by Central Adult Learn-to-Swim, Inc. It will be offered Saturdays in June and July from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for $5.

The Summer Recreational Swim Club is also back for another year. It’s offered to children in three age groups: 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Registration will take place the week of June 1 at the pools according to the release. The full schedule can be found below.

Recreational Swim Club Details

June 1, 2, 3

Algonquin Pool – June 1, 10:30 a.m.

Sun Valley Pool – June 2, 10:30 a.m.

Fairdale Pool – June 3, 10:30 a.m.

4-week program beginning the week of June 6 through the week of June 27

Algonquin Pool – Mondays, 10:30 a.m.

Sun Valley Pool – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Fairdale Pool – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

4-week program beginning the week of July 4 through the week of August 1

Algonquin Pool – Mondays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4)

Sun Valley Pool – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Fairdale Pool – Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

