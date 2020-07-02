NEW ORLEANS — It's been a long day. You get off work, run to your favorite corner store and take a big, delicious bite of a fully dressed oyster... po'boy? Poboy? How about po-boy?

Or is it just Poor boy? And is the 'b' capitalized?

A recent post from the Associated Press, the group that writes the rule book on how news outlets should say everything from OK (not "okay") to sparkling wine (It's only called "Champagne" if it's from that region of France), says there is a correct answer.

According to them, it's a po'boy.

Come again?

Furthermore, the AP also says the correct spelling of the famous New Orleans dessert is bananas Foster, the beloved ice cream treat created at Brennan's Restaurant in the 1950s.

As you could imagine, the AP's spellings did not sit well with many New Orleanians on Twitter, who were quick to voice their protests.

"I'm a Nola native and I will cancel anyone who spells poboy po'boy. No, no, no. Don't get me started on bananas foster..." Erin Jones said.

"New Orleans food writers write po-boy AND Bananas Foster (always capitalize the B). The AP should stop interfering in New Orleans' culturally unique 100 year old food spellings and grammar," Kristine Froeba said.

"There is virtually no one in New Orleans who styles "po boy" that way. Poboy, Po boy, po-boy, poorboy (with the expectation you'll pronounce it po boy), maybe even po' boy (two words and an apostrophe). But never one word and an apostrophe. A bunch prescriptivists at the AP," another user said.

While there have been some speaking up to agree with the AP's spelling of the New Orleans culinary staples, it seems the organization has struck a special nerve with Louisiana natives.

So, if it's not a po'boy, what is it? Vote this evening on live TV and let's get to the truth! To vote, click here.

