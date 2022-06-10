Family to honor 10-year anniversary of son's passing at Mt. Washington skatepark

The celebration of life for Prescott Goodman at PLG Skatepark will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday with competitions starting around 11 a.m.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Prescott Goodman passed away nearly a decade ago and on anniversary of his passing, Goodman's family plans to honor him in a special way.

On Saturday, June 11, Goodman's family plans to hold a 10-year celebration of life in Goodman's memory at PLG Skatepark.

There will be raffles, live entertainment, food and a few skate competitions.

"This is where I feel like his spirit is captured the most," Chrystal O'Bryan, Goodman's mother, said. O'Bryan built PLG in 2016 to honor her late son.

Prescott tragically passed away on June 11, 2012 after being hit by a car while trying to cross Bardstown Road on his bike to meet a friend.

"Hopefully he's just looking down and, you know, really just giving his blessing," his mother said.

