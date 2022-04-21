30 years later: PRP firefighter retires

Captain Jason Robinson started as a volunteer firefighter in 1992 and became a career firefighter with Black Mudd in 1997.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pleasure Ridge Park firefighter is retiring April 30 after 30 years of service according to the PRP Fire District Facebook page.

Captain Jason Robinson started as a volunteer firefighter in 1992 and became a career firefighter with Black Mudd in 1997. He left there in 1999 to become a sergeant with the Jeffersontown Fire Department and attended the first drill school. He graduated with Top Honors.

PRP Fire hired Robinson in 2004. In 2018, he became the district Training Officer for PRP.

He created the first two career recruit drill schools for the 2019 and 2020 new hires and developed the professional development program for other Sergeants and Company Officers. Robinson was also the lead instructor for the Incident Command System training within the district.

He is also credited with winning a state grant to build a 3-story burn building at the training center.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.