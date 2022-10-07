Peace Path, walking bridge opens providing safe passage for neighborhoods

Councilman Patrick Mulvihill (D-10) said this $500,000 project has been in the works for the past seven years and that he's "thrilled" its finally complete.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Peace Path and walking bridge had its grand opening on Friday, announced by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill (D-10).

Officials said the idea for this project was a result of a conversation with multiple people/companies in late 2015, and it came to fruition due to the combined involvement of the project's community partners.

The Peace Path and walking bridge were created to help provide safe travel to walkers, joggers, bicyclists and people on wheels from neighborhoods on the west side of Beargrass Creek to the neighborhoods on the east side of the creek.

Mulvihill said this $500,000 project has been in the works for the past seven years and that he's "thrilled" its finally complete.

The Peace Path is located at the east end of Nightingale Road and on the west side of the creek behind Bellarmine University’s Nolen Allen Hall and Peace Hospital.

Bicyclists and pedestrians are welcome to cross Bellarmine’s campus to use the new path during daylight hours.

The Bellarmine parking lots near the path are for faculty, staff and student use only, and parking permits are required.

