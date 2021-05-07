The Parklands of Floyds Fork launches campaign, contest to encourage trail sharing

The "Share the Trail" campaign encourages visitors on foot or bike to practice good trail etiquette when exploring the 60 miles of trail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, The Parklands of Floyds Fork are encouraging visitors to "Share the Trail" with new signs posted throughout the park and a social media contest.

With an uptick in use during warmer months, officials want to remind visitors on foot or bike of trail etiquette when exploring the 60 miles of trail.

The signage reminds trail users to travel at a safe speed, keep right and pass on the left, slow down and alert others when passing, not to block the trail and do not use unauthorized motorized vehicles.

“Our park visitors come from all walks of life and use the trails for everything from a leisurely bike ride, to marathon training, to walking the dogs,” President of The Parklands of Floyds Fork David Morgan said. “By being aware and taking the time to show courtesy to your fellow visitors, you can help keep The Parklands safe and enjoyable for all.”

Through the month of May, trail visitors can participate in The Parklands "Share the Trail" social media contest to enter for a chance to win a Parklands’ prize package which includes a $100 Friends & Family Gift Certificate from Blue Moon Canoe & Kayak, a copy of The Parklands commemorative book and a full set of park trail guides.

To enter, visitors can share an image of themselves on their favorite trail on social and tag The Parklands including #ShareTheTrails. A winner will be drawn June 1.

