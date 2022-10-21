New location of Lou Lou Food & Drink taking over vacant space in NuLu

Officials said the new location will continue its traditional Low Country dishes, but Lou Lou's chef will add his 'flair' and create a new menu.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Orleans cuisine will soon be available in the heart of NuLu.

Jared Fox Matthews, the owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink, is taking over the space left vacant by Decca, a restaurant that resided on East Market Street near South Shelby Street.

Officials said the new location will continue its traditional Low Country dishes, but Lou Lou's chef, Cristian Gray, will add his 'flair' and create a new menu.

The restaurant will also host a separate basement bar called The Stave, lasering its focus on what Kentucky is known for: bourbon.

In addition, the restaurant will have a patio and a special "Lagniappe Room," which customers will be able to book for private dinners or parties.

Guests can also look forward to live jazz music flowing through the air on a weekly basis.

A spokesperson with Lou Lou said cocktails will be an 'elevated spin' on signature New Orleans drinks. Some drinks they will offer include the Sazerac, the Hurricane and Voodoo Punch.

Matthews says his goal is to open by either mid-December or early January of 2023.

