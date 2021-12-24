Addiction treatment center for women expanding

The facility provides detoxification, in-house and outpatient treatment and career opportunities for women with substance use disorders.

OWENTON, Ky. — A Kentucky addiction treatment center for women is expanding.

Addiction Recovery Care said in a statement that its residential center in Owenton is increasing from 16 beds to nearly 100.

Officials said the facility provides several services including detoxification, in-house and outpatient treatment and career opportunities for women with substance use disorders.

ARC CEO Tim Robinson said helping those in recovery find hope is key because it motivates them to complete treatment.

The expansion will also create more jobs.

Officials say with the added beds, the facility expects to employ nearly 50 full-time staff.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.