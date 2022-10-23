People rappel down side of hotel to raise money for Kentuckiana organization

'Over the Edge' gave thrill-seekers the chance to rappel down the side of the Hyatt, while raising money for Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of brave souls rappelled down 18 stories in the middle of downtown Louisville Saturday morning.

'Over the Edge' gave thrill-seekers the chance to rappel down the side of the Hyatt, while raising money for Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL).

DSL is a resource to local families touched by Down syndrome from prenatal diagnosis to legacy.

The organization's mission is to support, educate, and advocate for individuals with Down syndrome; thus enabling them to reach their full potential.

According to their website, they primarily serve over 1,200 individuals with Down syndrome in 24 surrounding counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

DSL provides comprehensive, specialized developmental and educational services for individuals with Down Syndrome across their entire lifespan.

In addition, they provide support, education and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome.

The organization says fundraisers like this are important so those services come at no cost to the community.

