'Turning hope into action': Community walk to spread awareness for suicide prevention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers from Louisville are joining the thousands of people who are walking in towns across the U.S. to spread awareness for suicide prevention.

The Out of the Darkness community walk, hosted by the Kentucky Chapter, will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 5 at Waterfront Park.

This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) education and support programs and officials say its goal is to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” Efia Guthrie, AFSP Kentucky chapter board member, said.

Officials say the Louisville walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness walks being held nationwide this year.

A representative with Out of the Darkness says the walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.

Officials say last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. The walk in Louisville raised over $172,000 and had over 3,000 participants.

“These walks are about turning hope into action,” AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

